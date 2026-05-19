Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, businesses across the country are showing love to military members and veterans with a long list of freebies and special perks. From free meals to complimentary theme park tickets, active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, and first responders can cash in on major savings by showing a valid military ID.
Many of the offers are only available through Memorial Day weekend, while others run through the end of May or even year-round.
Here are some of the best freebies and giveaways military families can grab right now:
• Benihana – Veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and first responders can enjoy a free entrée from a special five-course Teppanyaki menu from May 22 through May 25. Dine-in only with proof of service required.
• Pilot Travel Centers – Military members with an ID.me account can claim free snacks, drinks, coffee, pizza, breakfast burritos, chicken sandwiches, and more throughout May.
• Casey’s Pizza – Get 25% off pizza orders during Memorial Day weekend with promo code “USA.”
• Busch Gardens – Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free one-day ticket for themselves plus up to three guests through June 30.
• SeaWorld – Military families can also score free admission for up to four people, including the service member.
• Enchanted Parks – Multiple amusement parks nationwide are offering free admission for military members and veterans from May 23 through May 25, plus discounted tickets for family and friends. Participating parks include:
- Worlds of Fun
- Valleyfair
- Six Flags St. Louis
- Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston
- Michigan’s Adventure
- Six Flags Great Escape
- Diggerland USA
Retail Discounts Worth Grabbing
• Walgreens – Military shoppers can save 20% in-store during Memorial Day weekend.
• Lowe’s & Home Depot – Both retailers continue offering military discounts year-round, with extra Memorial Day savings available on select items.
• Samsung – Verified military members can save up to 30% on electronics and appliances.
• Stanley – Military shoppers can get 30% off select drinkware and accessories.
• Brooks Running – Save 25% on running shoes and athletic gear.
Military Appreciation Month continues through May, so more deals and freebies could still pop up before the holiday weekend wraps up. Click here for more.