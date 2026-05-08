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Baltimore County Opening Applications for PBV Housing Units

Baltimore County Announces New Housing Voucher Opportunity in Pikesville

Published on May 8, 2026
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The Baltimore County Office of Housing announced it will begin accepting online preliminary applications later this month for Project-Based Voucher (PBV) units at The Overlook at Old Court in Pikesville.

According to the public notice, the application period opens Monday, May 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. and closes Friday, May 22, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Officials said no applications will be accepted after the deadline and noted there will be no exceptions.

Applicants must apply online through the Baltimore County applicant portal and will need an email address to register and complete the process.

The housing opportunity is available to households that meet specific eligibility requirements. According to the notice, applicants must meet HUD’s definition of a disabled family, meet household income limits, and have citizenship or eligible immigration status.

Income limits vary by household size. For example, a two-person household must make no more than $52,150 annually, while a six-person household cannot exceed $75,600.

The county also stated that families must meet occupancy standards for available units. Two-bedroom units require a minimum of two people and allow up to four occupants, while three-bedroom units require at least three people and allow up to six occupants.

Officials said individuals selected for the waiting list will later be contacted to complete a full eligibility application once units become available. Selected applicants will receive written notification through the mailing or email address listed in the applicant portal.

Applicants who need assistance or reasonable accommodations can contact the Baltimore County Office of Housing by email or phone. The office recommends submitting requests for assistance by May 20, 2026

Click here for more info and to apply.

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