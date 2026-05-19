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Zaxby’s Officially Opening New Location In Rosedale This Month

Published on May 19, 2026
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Gastonia, North Carolina, Zaxby's fast food chicken restaurant exterior
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

If you’ve been driving through Rosedale or cruising down Pulaski Highway lately, you may have spotted construction happening at the old Dairy Queen location in the Golden Ring Shopping Center.

Turns out the rumors are true. A new Zaxby’s is officially moving into the space and is set to open its doors on May 25. The restaurant will feature seating for 81 guests, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for sometime in June.

The Rosedale spot will become the fourth Zaxby’s location in Maryland. Earlier this month, the chicken chain opened a new restaurant in Perryville, joining existing locations in Waldorf and Cambridge. More Maryland locations are already in the works as the brand continues expanding across the state.

In addition to bringing its signature chicken fingers, wings, and sauces to Baltimore County, the new location is also expected to create between 30 and 40 jobs for the area.

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