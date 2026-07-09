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Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of A Short Cut

51 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of A Short Cut

From Halle Berry to Teyana Taylor, these 51 stunning photos showcase how Black celebrity women have effortlessly owned the short cut hairstyle.

Published on July 9, 2026
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Halle Berry, Toni Braxton, Nia Long, Angela Bassett
Source: Frank Trapper, Dan MacMedan , Dr. Billy Ingram, Jim Spellman / Getty

Black women have long proven that confidence—not hair length—is the ultimate beauty statement. From precision pixie cuts to cropped curls and sleek finger waves, short hairstyles have remained a timeless expression of style, sophistication, and individuality. Long before social media made every haircut a viral moment, Black women were redefining beauty standards with bold, low-maintenance looks that became iconic in their own right.

For many, the obsession with the short cut began when we discovered Marcel irons, Olive Oil Hair Sheen, and the magic of a perfectly laid style. Whether it was a fresh salon visit or recreating a celebrity-inspired look at home, short hair became more than a hairstyle; it became a statement.

In the 1990s, Halle Berry and Toni Braxton helped catapult the cropped cut into pop culture history. Berry’s effortlessly tousled pixie became so influential that women everywhere walked into salons asking for “the Halle Berry.” Toni Braxton’s sleek, sculpted cut was equally unforgettable, proving that short hair could be glamorous, feminine, and undeniably sexy. Together, they helped redefine what leading ladies looked like, challenging the notion that long hair was the standard for beauty and success.

They weren’t alone. Angela Bassett brought elegance and power to every red carpet appearance with her polished cropped styles, while Nia Long became synonymous with chic, face-framing cuts that remain inspiration decades later. Jada Pinkett embraced edgy, fearless looks that reflected her bold personality, reminding everyone that confidence is the best accessory any hairstyle can have.

Over the years, countless Black celebrity women have continued the tradition, putting their own spin on short hair. From platinum blond pixies and tapered fades to soft curls and buzz cuts, these styles have evolved with the times while maintaining the same spirit of self-expression and fearlessness. Today, stars continue to prove that short hair is anything but limiting—it can be glamorous, playful, sophisticated, or daring depending on the woman wearing it.

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic for the iconic cuts that defined the ’90s and early 2000s or looking for your next salon inspiration, this gallery celebrates the Black celebrity women who made short hair unforgettable. Scroll through to revisit the legendary looks that started trends, broke beauty rules, and continue to inspire new generations to embrace the power of the chop and some of these celebs deserve an encore.

1. Halle Berry

Black celebrity pixie cut
Source: Getty

2. Halle Berry rocked a mean pixie cut at the 44th NAACP Image Awards.

Black celebrity pixie cut
Source: Getty

3. Halle Berry let her pixie cut shine at the 2001 National Board Of Review Awards, fluffing up the ends for a cute look.

Black celebrity pixie cut
Source: Getty

4. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton
Source: Getty

5. Toni Braxton rocked a curly pixie do to The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center in 2015.

Toni Braxton
Source: Getty

6. T-Boz

T-Boz
Source: Getty

7. T-Boz wasn’t afraid to throw in a little color for the edgy pixie cut she wore to the 1999 Kid’s Choice Awards.

T-Boz
Source: Getty

8. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: Getty

9. Jada Pinkett Smith attended a screening of Concussion at Regency Village Theatre in 2015 with a layered pixie cut that turned heads.

Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: Getty

10. Nia Long

Nia Long
Source: Getty

11. Nia Long attended the 2005 VH1 Hip Hop Honors held at the Hammerstein Ballroom, New York with a beautiful pixie cut.

Nia Long
Source: Getty

12. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett
Source: Getty

13. Angela Bassett was never one to shy away from a pixie cut. The Hollywood veteran attended the Betty & Coretta premiere at Tribeca Cinemas in 2013 with a version of the style that gave serious punk rock.

Angela Bassett
Source: Getty

14. Angela Basset also wore a blunt cut pixie cut to the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards that was elegant and downright beautiful.

Angela Bassett
Source: Getty

15. Malinda Williams

Malinda Williams
Source: Getty

16. Actress Malinda Williams attended the 22nd Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Directors Guild Of America in 2012 in Los Angeles with a pixie cut that morphed into a faux hawk on top.

Malinda Williams
Source: Getty

17. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige
Source: Getty

18. Mary J. Blige became an icon for the pixie cut throughout the 2000s, like pictured here at the 2018 Essence Festival wearing her signature blond pixie cut.

Mary J. Blige
Source: Getty

19. Rihanna

Rihanna
Source: Getty

20. Rihanna, put the pixie cut on the map, too. She rocked her short and with a short blunt cut, often with a side swoop, like when she attended the 2007 Cipriani Wall Street Concert Series.

Rihanna
Source: Getty

21. Nicole Murphy

Nicole Murphy
Source: Getty

22. Nicole Murphy loves a short pixie cut. In 2018, the model attended the Associates For Breast And Prostate Cancer Studies’ Annual Talk Of The Town Gala with her pixie wavy on full display.

Nicole Murphy
Source: Getty

23. Nicole Murphy also curled up the style for her appearance at the Los Angeles Premiere of What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali in 2019.

Nicole Murphy
Source: Getty

24. Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker
Source: Getty

25. Nicole Ari Parker rocked her iconic pixie in deep layers with a streak of blonde at the 4th annual BET Honors at the Warner Theatre in 2011.

Nicole Ari Parker
Source: Getty

26. Nicole Ari Parker paired the look with dramatic dark eye shadow and silver statement earrings tying the look together perfectly.

Nicole Ari Parker
Source: Getty

27. Brandy Norwood

Brandy Norwood
Source: Getty

28. Brandy Norwood wore a pixie cut, too! The singer attended her Surprise PYNK Dinner at Harlem Haberdashery in 2015, with a cute black pixie cut adorned with a full bang.

Brandy Norwood
Source: Getty

29. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer
Source: Getty

30. Keke Palmer had a pixie cut era that was undeniably iconic and stylish. She rocked the hell out of the look during her appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater.

Keke Palmer
Source: Getty

31. Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille
Source: Getty

32. Eva Marcille, model and reality TV star, became famous due to her incredible pixie cut. Eva grew famous for wearing the style straight or wavy and curly like here when she attended OK! Magazine’s So Sexy LA at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles in 2016.

Eva Marcille
Source: Getty

33. Cardi B

Cardi B
Source: Getty

34. Cardi B brought serious attitude to the 2018 VMAs with a beautiful pixie cut that framed her face perfectly.

Cardi B
Source: Getty

35. Meagan Good

Meagan Good
Source: Getty

36. Meagan Good also rocked a beautiful pixie cut in the early stages of her career, typically with a long asymmetrical bang. Good attended the Ok! Magazine’s Pre-GRAMMY Event at Tru Hollywood in 2012 with the style.

Meagan Good
Source: Getty

37. Meagan Good added a few curls to the front of the look for added flair.

Meagan Good
Source: Getty

38. Meagan Good also wore the style to the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2016, this time with a chic chunky bang.

Meagan Good
Source: Getty

39. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson
Source: Getty

40. Jennifer Hudson had a pixie cut phase that we wish never ended. She attended the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront event with a wet and wavy version of the style.

Jennifer Hudson
Source: Getty

41. Gabrielle Union rocked a full and bold pixie cut to the “Put In Into Words” campaign launch party at Lombardi House in 2018.

Gabrielle Union
Source: Getty

42. Sanaa Lathan made the pixie cut look good during her 2018 Good Morning America appearance. Lathan rocked a soft pixie cut perfectly balancing her elegance and effortlessness, highlighting her radiant features with timeless sophistication. She let her natural hair do the talking instead of straightening the style.

Sanaa Lathan
Source: Getty

43. Regina King

Regina King
Source: Getty

44. Regina King’s sleek pixie at the 3rd Annual ESSENCE “Black Women In Music” reception in 2012 was polished, powerful, and effortlessly chic, a style that matches her commanding presence.

Regina King
Source: Getty

45. Wendy Raquel Robinson

Wendy Raquel Robinson
Source: Getty

46. Wendy Raquel Robinson embraced cropped and deeply highlighted versions of the pixie cut that were sexy, exuded confidence and paired amazing with her bold glamour and sophistication, like at the 2009 BET Awards.

Wendy Raquel Robinson
Source: Getty

47. Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson
Source: Getty

48. Keri Hilson made the pixie cut her signature for years, often experimenting with blonde hues and textured styling that kept the classic look fresh and modern, like when she hosted Gilett’s Kiss & Tell event in 2013.

Keri Hilson
Source: Getty

49. LoLa Monroe

LoLa Monroe
Source: Getty

50. Teyana Taylor rocked a fierce pixie cut to the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival in 2026. Auburn and filled with intricate waves, the actress shined on the red carpet with her hairdo.

The 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

51. Zoe Kravitz donned a slick and gelled back pixie cut to the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2020. The style was dramatic, chic and fashionable.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

51 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of A Short Cut was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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