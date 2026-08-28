Samuel Brown’s Family Files Lawsuit Against Officer

The family of Samuel “Big Sam” Brown has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Baltimore County and Officer Derek Hadel, escalating their fight for accountability over Brown’s death following a February police encounter.

The lawsuit was filed August 25 in U.S. District Court in Maryland under federal civil rights law. It names Hadel and Baltimore County as defendants and alleges Brown’s constitutional rights were violated.

Brown, 56, was found asleep behind the wheel at Security Boulevard and Whitehead Court in Gwynn Oak on February 16. According to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, Hadel responded after a 911 caller reported a vehicle sitting at the intersection for an extended period.

Body-camera footage shows the encounter escalating after Brown exited his vehicle and approached Hadel. Brown appeared to slap at the officer’s hand before Hadel punched him. Brown fell backward, striking his head on the pavement. He died 11 days later.

Earlier this month, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown declined to pursue criminal charges against Hadel, concluding there was insufficient evidence to prove the officer committed a crime. The medical examiner ruled Brown’s death as a homicide.

Brown’s attorneys, however, argue Hadel should have de-escalated the situation. CBS News Baltimore reports the complaint also alleges Baltimore County failed to adequately train, supervise and discipline its officers and cites previous misconduct allegations involving Hadel. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

Civil rights attorney Billy Murphy, whose firm represents the family, maintains Hadel had alternatives, including stepping away and requesting backup. Baltimore County declined to comment on the allegations, citing the pending litigation.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.