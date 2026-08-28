Listen Live
Close
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Samuel Brown’s Family Files Lawsuit Against Officer

Weeks after prosecutors declined criminal charges, Big Sam's family is taking its fight for accountability to federal court.

Published on August 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

The family of Samuel “Big Sam” Brown has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Baltimore County and Officer Derek Hadel, escalating their fight for accountability over Brown’s death following a February police encounter.

The lawsuit was filed August 25 in U.S. District Court in Maryland under federal civil rights law. It names Hadel and Baltimore County as defendants and alleges Brown’s constitutional rights were violated.

Brown, 56, was found asleep behind the wheel at Security Boulevard and Whitehead Court in Gwynn Oak on February 16. According to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, Hadel responded after a 911 caller reported a vehicle sitting at the intersection for an extended period.

Body-camera footage shows the encounter escalating after Brown exited his vehicle and approached Hadel. Brown appeared to slap at the officer’s hand before Hadel punched him. Brown fell backward, striking his head on the pavement. He died 11 days later.

Earlier this month, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown declined to pursue criminal charges against Hadel, concluding there was insufficient evidence to prove the officer committed a crime. The medical examiner ruled Brown’s death as a homicide.

Brown’s attorneys, however, argue Hadel should have de-escalated the situation. CBS News Baltimore reports the complaint also alleges Baltimore County failed to adequately train, supervise and discipline its officers and cites previous misconduct allegations involving Hadel. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

Civil rights attorney Billy Murphy, whose firm represents the family, maintains Hadel had alternatives, including stepping away and requesting backup. Baltimore County declined to comment on the allegations, citing the pending litigation.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q baltimore Baltimore County police Billy Murphy chey parker civil rights Derek Hadel Gwynn Oak lawsuit Maryland Maryland Attorney General's Office Police brutality quicksilva morning show Samuel "Big Sam" Brown Security Boulevard Whitehead Court

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
A man wearing sunglasses and a white outfit with a large chain necklace, performing on stage with a purple and yellow Baltimore Ravens logo in the background.
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens Announce Kickoff Watch Party Featuring Soulja Boy, Crab Feast

Comments
36 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Back-To-School Gallery Of Teacher Baes Who Enrich Young Minds While Making The World A Better Place

Comments
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
29 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Amusement park rides at the Maryland State Fair, Timonium MD
Local  |  Editor Staff

What to Know Before the Maryland State Fair Opens Thursday

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close