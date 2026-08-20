Gary Residents Enter Week Two Without Power or Water

Thousands of residents in Gary, Indiana, are entering a second week without electricity after destructive storms ripped through Northwest Indiana, leading families struggling with spoiled food, extreme summer heat and, in some homes, no running water.

The Associated Press says the August 1 storms brought winds reaching 99 mph, knocking down trees, power lines and hundreds of utility poles. More than 300,000 Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) customers initially lost electricity across the region. As of Wednesday, more than 20,000 customers in Gary were still without power.

The prolonged outage is also creating a water problem for some residents. Chicago Sun-Times reporter, Emmanuel Camarillo, who documented conditions in Gary, found that some households rely on private wells powered by electricity. Without power to operate their pumps, those residents cannot get water through their homes. One Gary woman told the Sun-Times her sister had been visiting daily to fill plastic jugs with water.

Restoring service has proven complicated. NIPSCO says the storm damaged nearly 300 distribution poles and 44 transmission poles, requiring extensive rebuilding rather than routine repairs. More than 600 linemen have been working across the affected region. The utility currently estimates that restoration in Gary may not be completed until 11:59 p.m. on August 25.

Residents have expressed frustration over the timeline, with some questioning why Gary appears to be recovering more slowly than surrounding communities. NIPSCO has denied that restoration decisions are based on race or income, saying crews prioritize repairs based on the severity and complexity of damage.

Meanwhile, community organizations and food banks have stepped in to provide hot meals, water and other necessities as families wait for electricity to return.

For some Gary residents, what began as a storm outage has now become a days-long struggle to meet the most basic needs.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.