American Airlines Asks Workers to Take Unpaid Leave

American Airlines is asking more than 1,200 flight attendants if they’d like to take the entire month of September off, but there’s a catch: they won’t get paid.

The airline is offering Voluntary Leaves of Absence, or VLOAs, to as many as 1,205 flight attendants for September as it adjusts staffing levels following the busy summer travel season. The number represents roughly four percent of American’s flight attendant workforce and includes positions across the airline’s crew bases.

The good news for employees who want a month-long break is that the program is completely voluntary. Flight attendants approved for leave will not receive their regular paycheck and cannot pick up trips during September. However, they will continue accruing seniority, sick time and vacation benefits while keeping their health insurance and travel privileges. Leaves will be awarded based on job roles and how long employees have been with the company.

So why does American suddenly have too many flight attendants?

The airline hired more than 2,000 flight attendants earlier this year while preparing for a busier September schedule. Since then, rising jet fuel costs and the suspension of six domestic routes through October contributed to American reducing its planned flying schedule, leaving fewer hours available for crews.

September’s offer is also significantly larger than last year. At five of American’s major crew bases, available leave slots increased by about 36 percent compared to September 2025. The airline even offered a smaller round of voluntary unpaid leave in August, something the flight attendants’ union said had not happened during a summer month in recent times.

The move doesn’t mean American Airlines is furloughing flight attendants. Instead, the company is hoping enough employees voluntarily choose a paycheck-free September to help balance staffing with its reduced fall schedule.