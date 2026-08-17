Is Mood 2 Jacquees' R&B Album of the Year? The King of R&B Makes His Case

Jacquees poured years of living and growth into 'Mood 2', refusing to chase trends and protecting his sound.

Fatherhood has been a source of pride and personal growth for Jacquees, inspiring him to be a 'greater person'.

Jacquees is grateful for his success but remains hungry, aiming to cement his status as the 'King of R&B'.

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The King of R&B Jacquees pulled up to “Posted on the Corner,” hosted by Incognito and DJ Misses, to break down his long-awaited album Mood 2. Ten years after the original Mood dropped, Jacquees says the timing felt right. He’s been locked in on the project since 2023, pouring years of living and growth into every record. “There was no better time than right now,” he shared.

That decade of living shows up in the music. Jacquees says the conversations in his songs are far more mature than the 21-year-old who dropped “B.E.D.” Through it all, he refuses to chase trends. “I’m always protecting my sound,” he explained. “Once you start following the trends, you really not being real with yourself.”

Katt Williams, Quemixes, and the Vault

Jacquees revealed comedian Katt Williams was once his neighbor, and their first-ever conversation was Katt swearing his daddy invented the peanut butter and jelly half-and-half jar. The two eventually became golfing buddies.

For the music heads, Jacquees confirmed he’s still got unreleased Quemixes going back to Quemix 3 sitting in his phone. His favorite locked-away track right now? A collab with Metro Boomin.

Carrying the King of R&B crown keeps him hungry rather than pressured. “It’s giving me energy. It’s not draining at all,” he said, noting he’s already certified but still wants more.

Fatherhood First: Pride, Purpose, and Personal Growthosie Apart

The most heartfelt moment came when Jacquees named his son as his greatest source of pride. He called fatherhood “the best hood,” full of real love and responsibility. “If you was already a good person, you gonna be a greater person after you have a baby.”

Repping Decatur proudly, Jacquees built out his hometown Mount Rushmore: himself, 21 Savage, Travis Porter, and Lloyd, later adding Gucci Mane, who he says needs his own statue for Zone 6.

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Star-Studded Features, Studio Sessions, and the Next Generation

Mood 2 is stacked with features, including Cash Money legend Juvenile, Tink, and Kodak Black. He got in the studio directly with Kodak, remembering a late-night session fueled by “the best McDonald’s I ever had.” He also shined a light on his 19-year-old artist Tyler Watts, praising his distinctive voice and work ethic ahead of their single “Cut Him Off.”

Jacquees expressed gratitude for his recent Rolling Out magazine cover, calling the unveiling event special for him and his FYB family. On dealing with online hate, he keeps it simple: “You gotta just know who you are.”

On the Road and in the Spotlight: Covers, Critics, and the “Us Over Them” Tour

Up next, Jacquees hits the road with K Camp for the “Us Over Them” tour, kicking off August 17th in Phoenix and touching down in Atlanta September 4th. Tickets are available now on livenation.com. Mood 2 is streaming everywhere.

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Is Mood 2 Jacquees' R&B Album of the Year? The King of R&B Makes His Case was originally published on blackamericaweb.com