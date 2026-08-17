Todd Blanche Could Take Voter Roll Cases Before Supreme Court [Op-Ed]

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Newly appointed United States Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an interview on Sunday that it’s “possible” he’ll take the Trump administration’s lawsuits to obtain voter rolls from several states up to the Supreme Court.

According to Democracy Docket, Blanche’s comments came during an interview with Meet the Press host Kristin Welker. Welker noted that all 22 of the Trump administration’s lawsuits to obtain voter roll data have failed in district courts. She asked Blanche if these consistent losses would encourage the Trump administration to move on from the effort. Blanche said that the Trump administration is “not going to stop.”

“We’re relying on a statute passed by Congress that allows us, in the right circumstances, to review and get those voter rolls,” said Blanche. “So, no, we’re not going to stop doing what I think every American should expect us to do.”

I’m an American, and I want the record to show that I think the Trump administration is stupid for doing this.

When Welker followed up and asked if he intended to take these lawsuits to the Supreme Court. “We’ll see what happens,” Blanche replied. “Absolutely, it’s a possibility.”

Should Blanche actually follow through and take the lawsuits up to the Supreme Court, it will be interesting to see how the court’s conservative supermajority manages to balance its fealty to Trump with its alleged “originalist” bent. While they have occasionally pushed back against Trump, the Supreme Court has largely bent over backward to imbue the executive branch with more power.

The Constitution places control of elections with the states, not the federal government. In fact, that distinction has repeatedly been the reason federal courts have shut down the Trump administration’s attempts to seize voter rolls and create new election rules. If these cases go to the Supreme Court and it rules in favor of the Trump administration, it would dramatically overhaul how elections are conducted.

It would give the president unprecedented power to determine how elections are conducted and could even use unverified allegations of voter fraud to decide who does and doesn’t get to vote.

That would be the opposite of free and fair elections, which, ya know, is kind of the foundational principle of American democracy. Though, it’s been abundantly clear that Republicans are really getting tired of everybody having voting rights.

President Donald Trump’s obsession with voter fraud feels like watching an elected official trying to make fetch happen. Despite having a long, documented history of losing, Trump can’t fathom that his poor handling of the economy and pandemic was responsible for his loss in the 2020 election. He has spent the last six years alleging that voter fraud was responsible for his loss and has spent much of his second term trying to federalize elections.

I just find it absurd that Trump is still pursuing this voter fraud lie in the big ‘26. First, he won the 2024 election. Shouldn’t that be enough for him? Second, he was elected on a platform of lowering prices and not starting any new wars. This dude has done absolutely nothing to bring down prices and, in fact, started an unnecessary war that has led to the price of gas and consumer goods increasing.

Maybe Trump should do himself and his party a favor and drop this voter fraud nonsense and focus on solving the growing economic disparity that, just judging by history, could have some particularly unpleasant consequences for his rich friends.

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Todd Blanche Could Take Voter Roll Cases Before Supreme Court [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com