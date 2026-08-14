Cardi B Drags Bia’s Age Gap Relationship With NBA's Cam Whitmore Amid Beef

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Cam Whitmore has found himself at the center of the Cardi B and Bia beef.

Cardi B fired up the ongoing feud during a recent X Spaces rant earlier this week by referencing Bia’s relationship with the Washington Wizards star.

Her point of attack? Their 13-year age gap; Bia is 35, while Whitmore, heading into his fourth NBA season, is 22.

“You gotta date n-ggas half your age, b-tch. You had your period when your n-ggas was born,” Cardi said, according to Complex. “When your n-gga was born, b-tch, you was already getting your menstrual.”

Bia never confirmed her relationship with Whitmore but has slyly alluded to their relationship beginning in 2025 when she posted a video of them to her Instagram, soundtracked by her song “+44.”

Months later, she was spotted sitting courtside at a Wizards game, and when he was hospitalized with a blood clot, further fueling the dating rumors.

Elsewhere in the Spaces conversation, Cardi explains how she tried to ignore the beef and even talk it out. Still, Bia kept instigating, and at one point even tried to start behind-the-scenes rumors about her being promiscuous and telling Offset’s friends.

Cardi says it’s all to get her riled up to start a diss-trading rap battle.

“You thought this was gonna be like Kendrick and Drake, huh, b-tch,” Cardi said. “You thought you were gonna have that moment with me.”

Cardi adds that Bia’s digs made her most recent pregnancy tough as well, which is why she’s got no problem firing back.

“B-tch now I gotta put you on punishment again,” Cardi continued. “Because you don’t listen. You take my kindness for weakness. I told my fans to leave you the f-ck alone because I was genuinely in my heart feeling bad, but f-ck you b-tch.”

Bia has responded to the spaces on X, saying, “She going at her self again im busy,” with several laughing-crying emojis.

Another recent message shows a fan saying her Cardi diss is “awful,” and Bia replying, “Ok then Talk about how it was ALL true 😂.”

See how social media is reacting to the fired-up beef.