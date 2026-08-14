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Baltimore Weekend Weather: Strong Storms Possible Sunday

Baltimore Weekend Forecast: Nice Saturday, Strong Storms Possible Sunday

Published on August 14, 2026
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Baltimore will see a muggy and mostly cloudy Friday, with a few scattered showers possible before a pleasant start to the weekend gives way to the threat of stronger storms Sunday.

Forecasters say most of Friday morning is expected to remain dry despite plenty of cloud cover and moderate humidity. The best chance for hit-or-miss showers will arrive during the midday and afternoon hours, with most of the activity expected to taper off by early evening.

Friday night will remain partly to mostly cloudy, according to forecasters, with temperatures falling into the lower 70s.

Saturday is shaping up to be the better day for outdoor plans across Maryland. Forecasters report sunshine will mix with clouds, humidity should remain manageable and most areas will stay dry. There is a slight chance of an isolated evening shower, mainly south of Baltimore City.

High temperatures Saturday are expected to reach the upper 80s.

For fans heading to M&T Bank Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday evening, forecasters expect favorable conditions. Temperatures are projected to be in the lower 80s around kickoff before falling into the mid-to-upper 70s during the game.

Conditions could change significantly Sunday as forecasters report the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across the region.

The greatest chance for storms currently appears to be between midday and early evening. Forecasters say uncertainty remains over the exact timing, which could play a major role in how strong the storms become.

Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring the forecast as additional weather data becomes available.

Forecasters report a few lingering thunderstorms could remain possible Monday before quieter summer weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

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