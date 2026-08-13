Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Diddy Moved Out Solitary Confinement Following Prison Fight

It has been reported that Diddy has been released from solitary confinement following an altercation with another inmate. 

Published on August 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
P Diddy At HMV inLondon
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

It has been reported that Diddy has been released from solitary confinement following an altercation with another inmate. 

Puff reportedly remained in confinement after a fight broke out between him and another prisoner in July. According to TMZ, the altercation allegedly began after the inmate insulted Diddy. The situation reportedly started with an exchange of words and some pushing before the two inmates began throwing hands.

Correctional officers quickly intervened and broke up the altercation.

Since then, the fallen music mogul had remained in “the hole,” with no official word on whether he would face any additional punishment for the incident. Any additional disciplinary action could potentially impact the conditions of his incarcerations or his project release date.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted in 2025. He was acquitted of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges brought against him.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy’s current projected release date is February 2028. For now, Diddy remains behind bars as he serves out the remainder of his federal sentence.

Meanwhile, a recent sighting gave the public its first glimpse of Diddy behind bars. He was spotted walking the prison yard with a noticeably grayer head of har and beard. Marking the first time the fallen music mogul has been seen since beginning his sentence.

SEE ALSO

Diddy Moved Out Solitary Confinement Following Prison Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Beauty student practicing eyelash extensions training
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Lash Technicians Have Until Dec. 31 To Meet New Licensing Requirement

Comments
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
38 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Frederick Douglass High School
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Comments
Beautiful young woman texts and smiles, Valentines Day, dating app
The Quicksilva Morning Show  |  Chey Parker

Bumble Drops Its Signature Women-First Messaging Rule

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close