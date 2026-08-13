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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Summer (So Far)

Sun's Out, Buns Out! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Summer (So Far)

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the summer!

Published on August 13, 2026
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Sun’s out, bun’s out!

A woman with long, curly black hair wearing a yellow halter dress posing at the 2026 BET Awards event in Los Angeles.
Source: Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic

Back at it again but, this time, we’re treating you to the hottest thirst traps of the summer (so far) from all of our FINE faves including, Saweetie, Olandria, Rihanna, Bernice Burgos, Lori Harvey, and many more, with Big Mama Latto securing the Comeback Baddie of the Year Award after her stunning post-pregnancy snapback.

Finer than ever, Big Mama had her baby daddy/boo thang 21 Savage ferally feenin’ over her in response to a clip from her thicky delicious “Okayyy” music video featuring her copious cakes and curves.

While fans gushed over her gorgeous look in the featurette, 21 Savage asked if they could have another kid, following the birth of their daughter in May.

In one of the buzziest moments of the summer, Latto linked up with Doja Cat for the viral “Okayyy” video which leaned into Y2K beauty, fashion, and pure star power with its two stars looking phenomenally fineee in every scene.

According to REVOLT, the visual features multiple wardrobe changes and performance-driven scenes that spotlight the chemistry between the two stars.

Latto is seen posing in lingerie before snapping photos with a vintage digital camera reminiscent of the MySpace era. Later, Doja Cat appears in pink lingerie during a prison visitation scene where she performs a flirtatious chair dance before the pair reunite against colorful backdrops and inside the mansion. Whew!

And now, without any further chitter-chatter, we invite you to enjoy the hottest thirst traps of the summer (so far) on the flip.

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Sun's Out, Buns Out! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Summer (So Far) was originally published on bossip.com

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