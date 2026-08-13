Best online PC games to play with friends in 2026

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In 2026, the best online PC games are Marvel Rivals and Baldur’s Gate 3. Minecraft and Fortnite are excellent games to choose for a multiplayer session too. All of them give you a reason to laugh and discuss something exciting with your friends.

Over 212 million Americans play video games weekly, according to the 2026 gaming statistics by the Entertainment Software Association. So, PC gaming is now common practice among those who want to socialize.

What Makes Good Multiplayer Online PC Games

Any good multiplayer game should provide a player with something useful. In addition, there should be something to discuss long after the gaming session ends. The best multiplayer computer games reward teamwork and do not punish players too hard for mistakes.

Before you purchase anything, pay attention to the size of your group and the requirements of each computer. A site such as Novatech Gaming can help players explore PC gaming options.

Marvel Rivals for Those Who Love Chaos

If your friends want quick team battles, Marvel Rivals is what you should buy. This free multiplayer game lets players fight in teams of six. There are characters with various abilities, and they have to use them to control the battle.

According to the official description, Marvel Rivals offers six-player team battles and destructible maps where the fighting takes place. The game is simple enough to be started by any player. However, coordination will help you advance.

Communication plays an important role because the whole team’s moves can change the result of the round dramatically.

Baldur’s Gate 3 for Those Who Want a Good Storyline

When you need to go deeper into the game, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the better choice. Four players can join the game and either fight together or go separately, meeting each other only once in a while. It often leads to some hilarious situations.

The game offers a four-player adventure, where players can both battle together and pursue different quests. Among computer RPG games, very few give this degree of freedom of action for a group of players. Allocate more time for each session since one decision can lead to an unexpected hour of debate.

Minecraft for Anyone

Minecraft is always a good choice for a relaxing night with friends. One player can build a house, and another one can search for necessary things to keep it safe and comfortable. You can choose how your session will develop: quietly or with risks.

This type of game suits players with various levels of skill well. Beginners can do easy things, while experts can complete complicated tasks. This multiplayer computer game will suit both inexperienced and cautious players.

Fortnite for Those Who Change Their Mood Often

Those whose moods change quickly need a variety of games. Battle Royale is about competing, while Creative Experience allows you to find more entertaining ways to kill time. Zero Build mode can be used if the gamers want action but are not ready to learn fast construction.

Choose a Game That Fits Your Group

The best online PC games are not always the most recent ones. Choose the game that fits the group of players and their patience, then allocate one day for it.

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