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EF-0 Tornado Confirmed in Baltimore City and Dundalk

Published on August 13, 2026
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The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Baltimore City and Dundalk on Monday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington Weather Forecast Office, video from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center captured a brief circulation over the Patapsco River. Officials believe the circulation initially formed as a waterspout before moving toward the Seagirt Marine Terminal at the Port of Baltimore.

The waterspout moved onshore and developed into a tornado as it traveled east-northeast. Along Broening Highway, the storm uprooted a large hardwood tree and snapped another.

The tornado then crossed Colgate Creek, where it snapped a power pole along Ralls Avenue before continuing toward Dundalk.

Near Sollers Point Road, officials said the tornado was strong enough to displace a vehicle in its path.

After reviewing video, conducting a ground damage survey and examining the storm’s path, the National Weather Service determined the tornado was an EF-0 with estimated maximum winds of 65 mph.

The tornado traveled approximately two miles through portions of Baltimore City and Baltimore County before dissipating.

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