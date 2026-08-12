Shamea Says She's Keeping Her #RHOA Peach Amid Adversity, Alleges A Housewife Tried To Physically Fight Her

Hit the flip for more tea from Shamea, including her allegations that a certain housewife tried to throw down with her.

“I would love to think that I am changing somebody’s life for the better…Sometimes there’s a blessing in the messin’ and while I am not liked on that platform by a lot of those people, I’m loved by the people who really count.”

“Do you feel like you should give up this job?” Shamea asked.

“You’ve dealt with some adversity, right?” the housewife asked Amiker, referencing the defamation lawsuit the host filed in July against Big Tigger’s estranged wife. In the lawsuit, Amiker alleged that Brown falsely accused her of having an affair with Big Tigger and implied that she was responsible for Brown’s divorce from the personality through a series of social media posts. Amiker joined the show in May of this year.

Rather than agreeing, Shamea put the situation into perspective for the Big Tigger Morning Show host.

“Watching you and your time on the housewives— I’m so proud of you but I’m like Gah-lee, you’re too successful to continue to be dragged by these girls. It frustrates me to see,” she confessed. “You’re so accomplished, you’re happy with your children and your husband, you have every single job in Atlanta. I’m like you need to get off this show… I don’t ever want you to be dragged down from this show.”

The exchange came just minutes after Francesca Amiker respectfully suggested that Morton consider leaving the show to protect her family and successful career, a concern Amiker had previously discussed in her “Pressure Report.”

Sorry, serial shaders, but Shamea Morton isn’t rescinding her #RHOA peach despite ongoing criticism from fans and fellow Housewives. The Atlanta Hawks host also hinted that she nearly came to blows with one of her castmates during Season 17, and some fans have a sneaking suspicion they know exactly who wanted to “knuck if you buck” with the fellow peach holder.

Shamea Morton claimed a housewife tried to fight her this season.

Although she stopped short of naming the cast member who tried to throw down with her, Shamea’s most recent interview has fans wondering whether she was referring to Porsha Williams, especially after reports in December claimed the longtime friends had a heated altercation during the explosive season.

Speculation began on V-103’s Big Tigger Morning Show when host Francesca Amiker asked Morton which housewife she believed should leave the franchise, and Shamea kept her response vague but spicy.

“I don’t want to see anybody lose their job,” she told Amiker.

However, Morton then revealed that someone from the current cast allegedly tried to fight her at some point during the season.

“Well somebody actually on this cast tried to fight me, like ‘Knuck if you buck’,” Shamea revealed. “So, when you find that out you’ll know which one I think should go.” “What’d that look like,” Amiker asked eagerly, pressing for more details.

Shamea shot back:

“You’ll hear about it, part two, part three of the reunion.”

Rumors of a fight between Porsha and Shamea swirled in December.

Still, this isn’t the first time rumors of a physical confrontation between Shamea Morton and Porsha Williams have surfaced.

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Jocelyn Prescod

After production on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reportedly wrapped in November 2025, a report claimed that Porsha and Shamea nearly came to blows during the cast’s trip to Scotland.

The Neighborhood Talk exclusively reported on Dec. 28 that the RHOA cast trip had taken a dramatic turn following an argument between the longtime friends-turned-rivals. According to the report, the disagreement between Porsha and Shamea became so heated that it nearly turned physical.

The report, which came directly from The Neighborhood Talk CEO Kyle Anfernee, claimed the confrontation occurred during the cast trip to Scotland.

“My source down in the A told me that during their cast trip in Scotland, Porsha and Shamea got into a heated, nasty ole’ argument, and it got to the point where the two almost put the paws on each other,” the report claimed. “But Drew Sidora stepped in the middle before laces went flying ‘Baddies’ style.’ Chile, where is Season 17 trailer at because this drop of tea has me ready.”

What’s going on between Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton?

During Season 16, Angela was the first to inform Porsha about comments Shamea had allegedly been making behind her back, setting off a deeper conversation about the growing imbalance in their longtime friendship. Viewers watched as years of unresolved tension came to the surface, with Shamea admitting that she felt Porsha never truly wanted her to become a full-time Housewife and that she feared being permanently labeled as “Porsha’s lapdog.”

Their friendship problems apparently went back even further than their reality television drama. Shamea also revealed that she continued to carry hurt over Porsha missing her 2017 wedding to husband Gerald Mwangi in Kenya, a disappointment that appeared to remain unresolved for years.

By Season 17, their feud reportedly reached another level in Scotland.

The conversation initially centered on Porsha’s decision not to allow her daughter, Pilar, to spend time at the home Shamea shares with Gerald Mwangi. Shamea said she was hurt that the breakdown in their friendship had extended to their children, while Porsha maintained that she would not allow Pilar to be around someone she believed harbored ill will toward her.

The discussion then shifted to Shamea’s long-standing belief that Porsha had discouraged her from joining RHOA as a full-time cast member. From there, the argument moved into their families and a decades-old dispute involving their mothers.

The confrontation reached a boiling point when Shamea alleged that Porsha’s mother once tried to pursue her father. She then made another bombshell allegation, claiming she had previously been told that Shamea’s mother had an inappropriate relationship with Shamea’s paternal uncle.

Yikes!

With Shamea now confirming that someone on the cast allegedly tried to fight her, fans will have to tune into the Season 17 RHOA reunion to find out exactly what happened—and whether Porsha was the housewife involved.

Will you be watching?

RELATED CONTENT: Ex-Friend Files: Shamea Says Porsha Started The Family Drama As ‘RHOA’ Scotland Trip Reignites Their Friendship Fallout