Press Play: KenTheMan Talks Career Growth, New Music and Life as an Independent Artist

Source: R1 Digital / R1

KenTheMan stopped by the Quicksilva Morning Show on Baltimore’s 92Q to catch up with Chey Parker and reflect on her journey, independence and the growing attention surrounding her music.

Although her career has spanned more than a decade, the Houston rapper said watching years of hard work pay off still feels surreal.

“It feels really good because a lot of people don’t know it’s been a very long road,” KenTheMan said, adding that patience and persistence have been two of her biggest lessons. “It’s all on God’s timing. Just keep working hard.”

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KenTheMan also opened up about returning to life as an independent artist after previously working with major labels. She said independence allows her to move freely and follow her own creative vision.

“I love the way independence feels,” she said. “You can just move the way you want to move. I feel like I’m the most successful every time I’m independent.”

Despite continuing to receive interest from record labels, KenTheMan said she has turned down multiple offers and is comfortable controlling her career herself.

The rapper also discussed her growing popularity across TikTok, Instagram, clubs and radio, saying one of the most rewarding parts is hearing fans connect with lyrics she personally wrote.

KenTheMan also spoke about collaborations, saying she gravitates toward women who can genuinely rap and refuses to force herself onto a record if the chemistry isn’t there.

For KenTheMan, the formula remains simple: stay patient, stay authentic and keep working.