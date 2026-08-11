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Joe and Donell Jones Set for R&B Verzuz Battle

Joe and Donell Jones Set for R&B Verzuz Battle

Two R&B heavyweights are finally giving fans the matchup they've wanted, with Joe and Donell Jones facing off August 20.

Published on August 11, 2026
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R&B lovers, the one has been brewing for years.

Joe and Donell Jones are set to face off in a new Verzuz battle on August 20, bringing two catalogs packed with ’90s and early 2000s R&B classics to the same stage. The announcement quickly sparked debate among fans over who has the stronger collection of hits.

The matchup is especially fitting because Jones publicly called for it years ago. In 2022, he said Joe was the one artist he wanted to battle, explaining that a worthy opponent needed uptempo records, ballads and a well-rounded catalog. Jones also made it clear he envisioned the night as a celebration rather than a contentious showdown, saying there would be “no disrespect, just love.”

And both singers have plenty of ammunition.

Joe’s decade’s-long career includes R&B staples like “I Wanna Know,” “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do), “Don’t Wanna Be a Player” and “Stutter.” His resume also includes major collaborations, including Mariah Carey’s “Thank God I Found You” remix alongside Nas.

Donell Jones brings his own stack of classics, including, “Where I Wanna Be,” “U Know What’s Up” featuring Left Eye, “You Know That I Love You” and his cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Knocks Me Off My Feet.” His 1999 album Where I Wanna Be remains a fan favorite and helped establish him as a defining voice of his R&B era.

The August 20 battle continues the revival of Verzuz, the music series created by Swiss Beats and Timbaland that became a cultural phenomenon during the pandemic.

Now, after Donell essentially called his shot four years ago, he and Joe finally get to settle the debate. And judging by the early fan chatter, R&B Twitter is already choosing sides.

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92Q chey parker Don't Wanna Be a Player Donell Jones Joe music quicksilva morning show Swiss Beats U Know What's Up Verzuz Where I Wanna Be You Know That I Love You

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