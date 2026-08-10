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Flawlessly Feathered Beauties Who Stunned At Crop Over 2026

Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Hot Gals Who Set Di Road ABLAZE At Crop Over 2026

Hit di road with us and swoon over these Kadooment queens who shined during Crop Over 2026

Published on August 10, 2026
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Flawlessly feathered and FINEEE!

A woman wearing a colorful, feathered costume stands in a lush tropical garden with palm trees, flowers, and greenery.
Source: IG: @_higherclass

Barbados’ world-famous Crop Over festival is the ultimate vibe which brings together thousands of beautiful people for the weeks-long cultural celebration featuring concerts, parties, and electric showcases before culminating with Grand Kadooment Day where flawlessly feathered beauties set the streets ablaze during the country’s premier carnival parade.

The annual spectacular can be traced back to the 1700s as the festive culmination of another successful sugar cane harvest on the island.

Proudly carrying on the culturally rich tradition is Bajan icon Rihanna who stunned at the Grand Kadooment Day Parade in her first Crop Over apperance since 2024.

The multi-hyphenate superstar hit the streets with her brother’s band, Aura, in a dazzling carnival costume dripping in crystals, jewel tones, and vibrant peacock-colored feathers as she danced and greeted fans with kisses and waves.

Designed by Barbadian designer Lauren Astin (per Vogue), Rih-Rih’s barely-there ensemble featured sparkling jewels, dramatic feather details, and a towering carnival queen-worthy headpiece that popped in viral videos online.

Oh yes, a timeeee was had!

Have you experienced Crop Over? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of feathered beauties who set di road ablaze at Crop Over 2026 on the flip.

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Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Hot Gals Who Set Di Road ABLAZE At Crop Over 2026 was originally published on bossip.com

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