[VIDEO] Ryan Clark: “I Was Fired,” Not Laid Off by ESPN

Ryan Clark is setting the record straight about his departure from ESPN.

Days after news broke that the longtime NFL analyst was among several high-profile personalities leaving the network, Clark says he was not laid off as part of broader company cuts. Instead, he insists he was fired and believes the larger round of layoffs is being used to disguise what really happened.

Speaking emotionally on The Pivot Podcast, which he co-hosts, Clark said, “I wasn’t laid off. I was fired.”

He went on to claim ESPN used the company’s larger workforce reductions as a “cover” and “camouflage” for a decision it had already made about his future with the network. Clark also said he believes there was no financial reason for his departure and suggested the move was personal rather than business-related.

Clark’s comments come after ESPN confirmed a new wave of talent cuts tied in part to the company’s integration of NFL Network assets following Disney’s acquisition. Other notable personalities affected include Cam Newton, Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero, Charles Davis, Stephania Bell, Bart Scott and Andreas Hale. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro previously described the decisions as difficult but necessary as the company restructures its NFL coverage.

Clark is continuing to push back against reports describing his exit as a standard layoff, claiming that the distinction matters because it changes the public’s understanding of what actually occurred. Earlier reports indicated Clark learned of ESPN’s decision while he was still at work, fueling criticism over how the network handled the departure.

Support for Clark has continued to pour in from across the sports world. Stephen A. Smith previously called him one of the best football analysts on television and said he was unhappy with ESPN’s decision, while fans and fellow broadcasters have praised Clark’s authenticity and on-air presence.

Clark, a former Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, joined ESPN in 2015 and became one of the network’s most recognizable NFL voices through appearances on NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown, Get Up and First Take. Although his chapter at ESPN has ended, many believe it won’t be long before he lands another TV gig in sports media.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.