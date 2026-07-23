Listen Live
Close
B'more

Maryland Cyclosporiasis Cases Surge Past 100

Maryland Cyclosporiasis Cases Surge Past 100 Amid Nationwide Outbreak

Published on July 23, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Cyclospora-Outbreak
Source: wildpixel / Getty

A nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak continues to spread, with Maryland health officials now reporting more than 100 confirmed cases of the parasitic illness this year.

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed 110 cases statewide as of Wednesday. Of those, 106 were reported between May 1 and July 21.

The latest total marks a sharp increase from 69 cases reported last week and 32 cases the week before. Maryland’s case count has more than tripled in just three weeks.

Health officials said 27 of the cases were acquired within the United States, while 47 were linked to international travel. Another 36 cases remain under investigation.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the cyclospora parasite. Symptoms may include prolonged watery diarrhea, bloating, stomach cramps, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss and a low-grade fever.

Symptoms usually begin about one week after exposure and can continue for days or even weeks if left untreated. The delayed onset can make it difficult for investigators to identify where the infection originated.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether the outbreak is connected to iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms in Mexico. Taylor Farms voluntarily removed the affected lettuce, and Taco Bell pulled the product from its restaurants.

The FDA said a false-positive laboratory test identified during the investigation does not change the evidence supporting the voluntary recall or the agency’s ongoing investigation.

Cyclospora can spread when food or water becomes contaminated with feces. Health experts say contaminated irrigation water can expose fresh fruits and vegetables to the parasite.

Consumers are encouraged to thoroughly rinse produce before eating it. Heating produce to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit can also destroy the parasite.

Cyclosporiasis cases typically increase during the summer months. Maryland recorded 128 cases during all of 2025 and 204 cases in 2024.

Nationwide, more than 1,600 illnesses have been reported across at least 34 states since the outbreak began in May. No deaths have been reported.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider, especially if diarrhea lasts several days or returns after appearing to improve.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
New Edition, Boyz II Men And Toni Braxton: New Edition Way Tour - Houston, TX
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Boyz II Men and Case To Headline Baltimore’s Charm City Live Festival

Comments
Aerial view of Baltimore
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on September 5.
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
close-up of Maryland state flag waving on a clear day
20 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Ranks #14 Among Best School Systems in the U.S.

Comments
Damaged front bumper of a white car after a traffic accident, close-up view with scratches.
20 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close