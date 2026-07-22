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Guardian Drops Lawsuit Over Wendy Williams Documentary

The legal battle over Wendy Williams' Lifetime documentary has ended as efforts to end her guardianship continue.

Published on July 22, 2026
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The legal fight over Wendy Williams’ controversial documentary has officially come to a close.

Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and A&E Television Networks have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit over the Lifetime docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams?, ending a dispute that began before the documentary premiered in early 2024. Court records show the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. Terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.

Morrissey originally sued A&E, Lifetime and the documentary’s producers, arguing they exploited Williams while she was in a vulnerable condition. The lawsuit alleged the network continued filming and promoting the project despite knowing Williams lacked the capacity to consent due to her cognitive decline. Although a judge denied Morrissey’s request to block the documentary from airing, portions of the complaint remained active until the recent dismissal.

The documentary offered viewers an intimate look at Williams’ health struggles, financial challenges and personal life, but it also intensified an ongoing public feud between her guardian and members of her family. Williams’ relatives have repeatedly accused Morrissey of isolating the former talk show host and restricting their access to her, while the guardian has maintained that her decisions are made in Williams’ best interests under court supervision.

Meanwhile, Williams has continued her own effort to regain control of her life. In recent months, she has publicly stated that she wants her guardianship terminated, insisting she is capable of making her own decisions. Her legal team has also pushed for an independent medical evaluation after doctors reportedly concluded she has the mental capacity to understand the guardianship proceedings. A court hearing on the matter is expected as Williams continues to seek an end to the arrangement.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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