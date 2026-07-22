Pooh Shiesty Denied Final Bid for Bond Before Trial

Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars after a federal judge denied his latest and final request for bond ahead of his upcoming trial.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey denied the Memphis rapper’s renewed motion for pretrial release, after Pooh Shiesty’s legal team proposed stricter conditions, including routine drug testing, limited travel, and GPS monitoring.The judge ultimately ruled that no proposed conditions would reasonably ensure public safety or guarantee his appearance in court. As a result, the rapper, born Lontrell Williams Jr., will stay in federal custody until his trial begins on Feb. 22, 2027.

The case stems from an alleged January 2026 meeting at a Dallas recording studio involving Gucci Mane, whose legal name is Radric Davis. Federal prosecutors allege Pooh Shiesty and several co-defendants lured Gucci to the studio under the guise of discussing his recording contract before forcing him at gunpoint to sign paperwork releasing Shiesty from his 1017 Records deal. Authorities also allege the group stole cash, jewelry, watches and other valuables during the encounter. Pooh Shiesty has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The federal indictment names nine defendants, including Pooh Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., fellow Memphis rapper Big30 (Rodney Wright Jr.), and several others. While Pooh Shiesty remains jailed, Big30 and his father were granted pretrial release, along with other co-defendants who are awaiting trial under court-ordered conditions.

Judge Godbey’s latest ruling effectively ends Pooh Shiesty’s attempts to secure bond before trial. Prosecutors have repeatedly argued that his prior criminal record, including a previous federal firearms conspiracy conviction and parole violations, weighs against releasing him. If convicted on the current federal kidnapping and robbery charges, Pooh Shiesty and his co-defendants could face life in prison.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.