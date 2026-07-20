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Maryland Ranks #14 Among Best School Systems in the U.S.

Published on July 20, 2026
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Maryland has been ranked among the states with the best public school systems in the country, according to a new WalletHub report.

The personal finance website placed Maryland at No. 14 in its 2026 ranking of school systems across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Maryland received an overall score of 56.78.

While the state ranked 26th for overall school quality, Maryland performed significantly better in the safety category, earning the fourth-best school safety ranking in the nation.

RELATED: Baltimore County Schools Bringing Back Cursive Writing for Elementary Students

WalletHub compared school systems using 32 key metrics related to academic performance, funding, class sizes, instructor credentials and school safety. The study was designed to measure more than test results and education spending by also considering whether students have safe and supportive learning environments.

Massachusetts was named the state with the best school system, followed by Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

Check out the list below:

Top 20 States With the Best School Systems

1. Massachusetts


2. Connecticut


3. New Jersey


4. New Hampshire


5. Wisconsin


6. Virginia


7. Vermont


8. New York


9. Rhode Island


10. North Dakota


11. Nebraska


12. Maine


13. Florida


14. Maryland


15. Indiana


16. Delaware


17. Kentucky


18. Pennsylvania


19. Utah


20. Wyoming

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