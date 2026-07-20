Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Source: Luiz Castro / Getty Baltimore City residents facing eviction may be eligible for free legal representation, emergency rental assistance and other services that could help them remain in their homes. Residents should seek help as soon as they receive an eviction notice or court paperwork. Waiting until the scheduled eviction date may limit the assistance available. RELATED: Live Baltimore Expands ‘Buy Back the Block’ Homeownership Program

Free legal help through the ACE program Baltimore City renters facing eviction, the termination of a housing subsidy or certain other housing-related proceedings may qualify for free legal representation through Maryland’s Access to Counsel in Evictions program, commonly called ACE. Residents can call 211 and ask to be connected to the ACE program. Renters may also seek assistance from organizations listed by Baltimore City, including Civil Justice, the Public Justice Center and Maryland Legal Aid. The Maryland Court Help Center also provides free assistance with civil cases. Renters can call 410-260-1392 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rental and financial assistance Baltimore City Community Action Partnership centers can connect residents with programs that help cover back rent and utility bills. Residents can call 410-396-5555 for assistance. The Baltimore City Department of Social Services is also accepting applications through its Eviction Assistance Program, although funding is limited. Applicants may be required to submit a copy of their court judgment and other documents. Appointments are required for in-person assistance. Residents can call 443-423-6400, email eviction.assistance@maryland.gov or visit Baltimore Works at 1510 Guilford Avenue. Families with at least one related child under age 18 may qualify for Emergency Assistance to Families with Children. The program provides emergency cash assistance for expenses such as rent, eviction notices and utility bills. Eligible households may receive the benefit once during a 24-month period and can apply through MarylandBenefits.gov.

Understanding “pay and stay” In certain failure-to-pay-rent cases, tenants may stop an eviction by exercising their right of redemption, sometimes called “pay and stay.” This generally requires paying the full judgment amount listed on the warrant of restitution, including court costs, before the eviction occurs. That right may not be available in every case. In Baltimore City, a court may remove the right of redemption when a tenant has had four prior rent judgments entered against them during the previous 12 months. Renters should carefully review their judgment and warrant and speak with an attorney about their specific case.