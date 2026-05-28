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Baltimore County Schools Bringing Back Cursive Writing

Baltimore County Schools Bringing Back Cursive Writing for Elementary Students

Published on May 28, 2026
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Baltimore County Public Schools will bring cursive writing instruction back to elementary classrooms beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers announced Wednesday.

Under the new plan, second and third grade students across the district will receive HMH Cursive Writing instruction as part of their classroom learning, CBS Baltimore reports.

In a statement, BCPS said the move is part of the district’s ongoing effort to strengthen foundational literacy skills among students.

“This adoption supports our continued commitment to foundational literacy development by providing structured, developmentally appropriate handwriting instruction for all students,” the district stated.

The decision follows a pilot program launched in November 2025 at 24 elementary schools throughout Baltimore County.

School officials say cursive writing offers several educational benefits for students, including improving fine motor skills, letter formation, and overall writing fluency. District leaders also noted that cursive instruction can help students read historical documents, handwritten family letters, and signatures.

To help students continue practicing outside the classroom, BCPS will also add a Cursive Writing Practice Packet to the district’s Parent University website. The optional resource will be available for families to use over the summer ahead of the program rollout.

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