Listen Live
Close
B'more

BGE Service Shutoffs to Resume as Customer Service Improves

BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium

Published on July 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Overdue text red stamp on a invoice on twenty dollar bills for unpaid bills
Source: kroach / Getty

Baltimore Gas and Electric will resume service shutoffs this week after a temporary moratorium prompted by widespread customer service complaints and communication problems.

The Maryland Public Service Commission suspended BGE disconnections after its Consumer Affairs Division received complaints from about 650 customers. Many reported waiting hours to speak with representatives, failing to receive callbacks and struggling to resolve billing concerns before facing possible termination of service.

The moratorium is scheduled to end after state regulators determined in May that BGE had made significant improvements to its customer service operations. According to the utility, average call wait times dropped from more than four hours in 2025 to approximately two minutes in May 2026. BGE also added customer service employees to handle calls and account concerns.

The company has started notifying customers that normal collection activity will resume, including payment reminders and shutoff notices. BGE is currently contacting customers who are not classified as low-income. Outreach to customers receiving low-income assistance or those with medical protections is expected to begin July 15.

BGE said those customers will not immediately have their service disconnected. The utility plans to offer payment arrangements, budget billing options and information about local and state assistance programs.

In May, BGE reported that approximately 290,000 customers were behind on their bills, owing a combined $224 million. The average past-due balance was $774, representing a 42% increase since the moratorium began.

Consumer advocates remain concerned that the return of collection and shutoff activity could create another surge in customer calls. State regulators said they will continue monitoring BGE’s call center performance to ensure the company can handle increased demand.

Additional relief is expected beginning Jan. 1, when a new program will limit utility costs for eligible low-income households to 6% of their income. BGE is encouraging customers who are struggling with payments to contact the company before their accounts reach the shutoff stage.

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on September 5.
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
20 Items
Local  |  Matty Willz

Baltimore Ranks Among America’s Most Stressed Cities: Full List

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Chris Brown & Usher Northwest Stadium Graphic
Music  |  Editor Staff

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher This Summer!

Comments
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close