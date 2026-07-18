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Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul During Fanatics Fest

Tom Brady's slap was probably part of the show, but it quickly became one of the biggest moments to come out of Fanatics Fest.

Published on July 18, 2026
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Tom Brady and Logan Paul‘s ongoing rivalry escalated Friday (July 17th) when the seven-time Super Bowl champion slapped the WWE star during an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

The moment happened in front of a live crowd after the pair exchanged words on stage. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns quickly stepped in following the exchange.

Brady later joked about the incident on X, calling Paul a “dork” as fans continued reacting to the viral moment online.

Some Sort of Build-up

The playful feud between Brady and Paul has been building for months. It began earlier this year after Paul claimed during a Fanatics event that his WWE career had made him just as athletic as NFL players. Brady responded with jokes of his own, and the two continued trading shots during the draft for the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic before competing on opposite teams.

Paul has been away from WWE since suffering a torn triceps while defending the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside Austin Theory in May. Despite the injury, the social media star recently said he’s making good progress.

During an appearance on First Take Friday, Paul held up his arm and joked, “Does that look injured to you?” before adding that he still expects to be sidelined for another three to four months while awaiting medical clearance from WWE.

Whether Brady’s slap was all part of the show or simply another chapter in their ongoing rivalry, it quickly became one of the biggest moments to come out of Fanatics Fest.

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