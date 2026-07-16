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DMV LOCAL RECAP: House Advances Permanent Daylight Time

The House passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, but DMV residents should still prepare to turn their clocks back this November.

Published on July 16, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Americans may be one step closer to ending the twice-a-year ritual of changing their clocks, but daylight saving time is not permanent just yet.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Sunshine Protection Act on July 14, advancing legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide and eliminate the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” clock changes. The bill received bipartisan support and will now need Senate approval before it can be sent to the president.

For now, residents across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia should still expect to turn their clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Federal law currently requires participating states to observe daylight saving time between the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November.

Despite some confusion in the transcript, the proposal would not establish permanent standard time. Instead, it would keep the country on daylight saving time year-round, providing more sunlight during the evening throughout the winter months.

Supporters argue that ending seasonal time changes could promote outdoor activity, improve public safety and reduce the disruption associated with changing sleep schedules. Critics have raised concerns about darker winter mornings, particularly for children traveling to school and workers beginning early shifts.

The legislation would also allow states to opt out and remain on permanent standard time if they pass the necessary state laws. States that already do not observe daylight saving time could maintain their current systems.

Until the Senate and president complete the legislative process, however, nothing changes for DMV residents. Clocks are still scheduled to fall back in November, bringing earlier sunsets across the region. The debate comes as many households continue to face broader financial pressures, including elevated housing, grocery, transportation and utility expenses.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: House Advances Permanent Daylight Time was originally published on kysdc.com

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