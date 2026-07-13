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Seasonable Monday Gives Way to Dangerous Midweek Heat

Published on July 13, 2026
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Heatwave Sign For Dynamic Lead
Source: R1 / R1

Maryland will start the week with seasonably warm and dry conditions Monday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Temperatures will begin climbing Tuesday as another stretch of hot weather moves into the region.

By Wednesday and Thursday, highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s across much of the state. Humidity levels should remain lower than they were during the Fourth of July week, but afternoon heat index values could still rise above 100 degrees.

Baltimoreans should be on alert Wednesday and Thursday because of the potentially dangerous heat. Residents are encouraged to limit strenuous outdoor activity, stay hydrated and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

Temperatures should gradually ease toward the end of the week. However, another round of potentially strong thunderstorms could develop Friday, bringing a risk of gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Forecasters will continue monitoring the heat and storm threats throughout the workweek as the timing and severity of the forecast become clearer.

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