Diva's Daily Dirt: Broccoli City Fest Returns, Lizzo Claps Back At “Flop” Talk, And XXL Unveils Its 2026 Freshman Class

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Broccoli City Fest Returns With R&B-Only Vibes

Broccoli City Fest is back with a revamped experience focused on what they call “divine R&B.” The 2026 lineup is led by Summer Walker, anchoring a bill packed with R&B talent. Also on the stage are acts like Elmi, KWN, and fan favorite Destin Conrad. Organizers promise more artists and new interactive experiences still to be announced.

This year’s festival moves to Jiffy Lube Live on September 19, giving the event a fresh setting. Tickets start at 39 dollars, with presale access opening on Wednesday. Dominique jokes about how fast the money disappears when festivals drop lineups. She urges listeners to grab tickets early because this show feels like an all-R&B family reunion.

Lizzo Responds To “Flop” Album Talk

Lizzo is facing chatter online after reports claim her latest album moved fewer than 3,000 units. The project’s lead single, “Sexy Ladies,” did not connect commercially the way some expected. Fans and critics have flooded comments with jokes and “flop” labels. Lizzo took to social media to address the narrative directly.

She says she promoted the album heavily and still got clowned for trying. In her words, people called her a “desperate flop” while she worked the rollout. Dominique pushes back on the bullying and reminds listeners that artists see those comments. She stresses that trolling someone’s sales online crosses a line. She also points out that many people probably have not even heard the music yet.

XXL’s 2026 Freshman Class Shakes Things Up

The 2026 XXL Freshman class has arrived, and the names might be new to some listeners. Standouts include Belly Gang Kushington, who gets a special shout-out for making the cover. YKNiece is still on fire and extends her buzz with the Freshman nod. Skrilla and Trap Dickey also land spots, adding more regional flavor to the lineup.

Dominique notes that Trim feels like a mini version of Nicki, with bold energy and style. The class also features Hurricane Wisdom and a growing wave of newcomers. There is even a Christian hip-hop artist in this year’s group, marking a notable milestone for the brand. Dominique wraps by encouraging fans to discover the new class. She directs listeners to dominiquethedivashow.com for full stories and more Daily Dirt.

Diva's Daily Dirt: Broccoli City Fest Returns, Lizzo Claps Back At “Flop” Talk, And XXL Unveils Its 2026 Freshman Class was originally published on kysdc.com