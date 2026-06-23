Music Legend Clive Davis Dies at 94

The music industry is mourning the loss of legendary record executive Clive Davis, who died Monday at his Manhattan home at the age of 94.

His family confirmed his death, saying he passed away peacefully just weeks after being hospitalized for an upper respiratory infection. At the time, representatives said he was in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery before his condition later declined.

Often referred to as one of the greatest music executives in history, Davis spent more than six decades discovering and developing some of the biggest names in the business. After becoming president of Columbia Records in 1967, he later founded Arista Records and J Records, helping to sign and champion artists including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. He also helped revive the careers of Aretha Franklin and Rod Stewart.

Davis’ influence extended across nearly every genre of music. Throughout his career he worked with Patti Smith, Notorious B.I.G., Barry Manilow, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, earning a reputation of spotting talent before the rest of the industry caught on. He won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Tributes from artists across the music world poured in following news of his passing, with many crediting Davis for believing in them before anyone else did. His impact stretched far beyond record sales, helping shape the sound of popular music for generations and leaving behind a legacy few executives will ever match.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.