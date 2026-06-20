Family Releases Statement Following Tay Keith’s Death

The family of Tay Keith has officially confirmed the producer’s death, one day after reports of his passing began circulating online.

In a statement released Friday, the family remembered the Memphis native, born BryTavious Chambers, not only for his contributions to music but also for the impact he made on those around him.

“BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation,” the statement read. “From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture.”

The family also reflected on the man they knew beyond the music industry.

“While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious — a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance,” the statement continued.

According to reports, Keith was found dead in his apartment on June 18th after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department conducted a welfare check. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected. He was 29 years old.

An official cause of death has not been released.

Over the course of his career, Tay Keith became one of the most recognizable producers in hip-hop, helping craft records for artists including Drake, Eminem, Sexyy Red and many others. His signature producer tag became one of the most recognizable sounds in modern rap.

Following confirmation of his death, tributes poured in from across the music community.

BlocBoy JB, one of Keith’s closest collaborators and friends, shared an emotional message on social media, writing that Keith was “the brother I never had.”

Fellow Memphis artists also paid tribute, including Juicy J, who called Keith a “Memphis legend,” and GloRilla, who described him as a “real Memphis legend.”

As fans, friends, and collaborators continue to mourn his passing, many are reflecting on the impact Tay Keith had on hip-hop and the legacy he leaves behind through the music that helped shape a generation.

He was 29.