Lawsuits Challenge USPS Mail Ballot Voting Proposal

A new U.S. Postal Service proposal tied to a Trump administration election order is drawing legal challenges from civil rights organizations, voting rights advocates, and several state officials who argue the plan could make it harder for millions of Americans to vote by mail.

Under the proposal, states would be required to provide the USPS with voter registration information, including lists of voters eligible to receive mail ballots and other unique ballot-tracking data. States that fail to comply could see their mail-in ballots rejected by the Postal Service.

The proposal stems from President Donald Trump’s March executive order focused on election integrity. The administration argues that collecting voter information and verifying eligibility would help prevent fraud, ensure only qualified voters receive ballots, and improve enforcement of federal election laws. Trump has long maintained that mail voting is vulnerable to abuse, though extensive studies and court reviews have found little evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Opponents say the plan could have the opposite effect. The NAACP recently asked a federal judge to block the proposal, arguing that it violates a 2021 settlement requiring the USPS to prioritize election mail and take extraordinary measures to ensure ballots are delivered on time. The organization warns that creating new federal voter lists and restricting ballot deliveries could disenfranchise eligible voters if government records are inaccurate, incomplete, or delayed.

Other groups, including voting rights organizations, Democratic officials, and state attorneys general, have also challenged the policy in court, arguing that election administration is primarily the responsibility of states and Congress, not the Postal Service.

Several lawsuits remain pending, and a federal court is expected to weigh whether the proposal can move forward before the 2026 midterm elections. Until then, the effectiveness and accuracy of mail-in voting remains uncertain as legal battles continue across the country.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.