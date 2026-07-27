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Golden Dragon Bar & Grill Closed Over Fire Code Violations

Fire Marshal Orders Temporary Closure of Golden Dragon Bar & Grill

Published on July 27, 2026
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The Golden Dragon Bar & Grill in Randallstown has temporarily closed after inspectors discovered multiple fire code violations.

Baltimore County officials said a fire and life safety inspection was conducted at the business on July 23. During the inspection, several violations were identified, prompting authorities to shut down the establishment.

Baltimore County Fire Bureau Chief Travis Francis said the restaurant will remain closed until the violations are addressed and the business is confirmed to be in compliance with fire safety regulations.

A notice posted on the restaurant’s door also shows that an application has been submitted to the Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners to transfer the establishment’s liquor license.

A hearing regarding the liquor license transfer is scheduled for Monday, August 3, WMAR reports.

Baltimore County officials said the fire department’s stop-work order will not prevent the liquor license transfer hearing from moving forward. However, the license cannot officially be issued until the required inspection has been completed and the business is cleared to reopen.

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