Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back at $1.2M Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion is responding to a lawsuit filed by her former stylist that claims she owes more than $1.2 million in unpaid wardrobe and styling expenses.

What the Lawsuit Claims

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, celebrity stylist Eric Archibald and styling firm Six K are seeking $1,243,501.98 in alleged unpaid fees for services provided to the Grammy-winning rapper between January 2024 and August 2025.

The lawsuit claims Archibald was hired to style Megan for a number of appearances and events during that period. The plaintiffs allege that invoices submitted between January 2025 and January 2026 remain unpaid despite repeated attempts to resolve the matter privately.

Among the expenses highlighted in the complaint is an invoice connected to the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. According to the filing, the charges included styling services, assistants, preparation days, and wardrobe costs for multiple gowns worn during the event.

Archibald and Six K claim they have spent nearly two years trying to settle the dispute outside of court. The lawsuit alleges that the outstanding balance has impacted their businesses and strained relationships with vendors who are also awaiting payment.

Megan, however, is strongly denying the allegations.

Megan Responds

In a statement provided to People, the rapper said her financial team conducted an internal audit and uncovered what she described as major issues with the billing records.

“My finance team conducted a comprehensive audit of Eric Archibald’s wardrobe expenses and uncovered fraudulent invoices, unsupported charges, and styling shipments tied to addresses that could not be verified,” Megan said. “Those findings raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of expenses that we repeatedly tried to resolve privately with Eric’s team.”

She went on to say that her team attempted to address those concerns before legal action was taken.

“Rather than address the issues from the audit, Eric and his team chose to file a lawsuit,” she said. “The facts are on our side and I won’t be coerced into paying charges that can’t be substantiated.”

Latest Legal Battle

The case marks the latest legal battle involving the “Savage” rapper. In late 2025, Megan won her defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, whose legal name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper. A jury ruled in Megan’s favor after she accused the blogger of spreading false claims about her on behalf of Tory Lanez.