WHO Raises Ebola Risk Level in Congo to “Very High”

The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm over the growing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreak is now “spreading rapidly,” prompting the agency to raise its national risk assessment in Congo from “high” to “very high.”

All Eyes on the Numbers

While officials say the global risk remains low for now, health experts believe the situation inside Congo may be far more serious than confirmed numbers currently show.

According to the WHO, 82 Ebola cases and seven deaths have officially been confirmed in Congo. However, Tedros said there are nearly 750 suspected cases and approximately 177 suspected deaths connected to the outbreak.

Neighboring Uganda has also reported two confirmed cases involving people who traveled from Congo. One death has been confirmed there so far, although WHO officials described Uganda’s situation as “stable.”

In response to the growing health crisis, the United Nations announced the release of $60 million from its emergency response fund to support containment efforts throughout the region.

The United States has also pledged $23 million in additional funding to assist response efforts in both Congo and Uganda. U.S. officials say the funding could help establish up to 50 Ebola treatment clinics in affected areas.

However, officials in Uganda later stated they were not yet aware of any U.S.-funded treatment centers currently being set up inside the country.

Ebola is a rare but severe virus that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, vomiting, and internal bleeding in severe cases.

Health officials continue monitoring the outbreak closely as international agencies work to prevent further spread throughout Central and East Africa.