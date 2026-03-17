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Ray J’s Mom Speaks Out on His Life-Threatening Heart Illness

Ray J's mother says his heart disease is "life-threatening," shutting down rumors his recent health crisis was fake.

Published on March 17, 2026
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Singer and reality TV star Ray J is facing a serious health battle, and his mother Sonja Norwood, is speaking out to clarify the severity of his condition after rumors spread online suggesting his illness wasn’t real. Norwood recently addressed the situation publicly, emphasizing that her son’s diagnosis is a legitimate and life-threatening medical issue.

According to Norwood, doctors diagnosed Ray J with cardiomyopathy, a disease that weakens the heart muscle and makes it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the body. She revealed that tests showed blood flow to his heart was only around 15 to 20 percent, describing the situation as extremely serious and urging critics to stop claiming the health scare is a hoax.

Ray J’s health crisis began late last year when he was diagnosed with pneumonia and later hospitalized in January after experiencing chest pains. During the hospitalization, doctors discovered underlying heart issues that required extensive testing and treatment. The singer later told fans that his heart was functioning at about 25 percent capacity and that he had been prescribed multiple medications while doctors monitored his condition closely.

In her public video statement, Norwood said when she visited her son in the ER, the doctors kept using the term, “life-threatening,” which really struck a chord in her when dealing with her son’s health.

The news follows a series of troubling moments for the entertainer. In recent months, Ray J has been dealing with legal and personal challenges, including ongoing public disputes with his estranged wife, Princess Love.

Despite the seriousness of this diagnosis, Norwood says the family is focused on supporting Ray J as he adjusts to treatment and lifestyle changes. Doctors have reportedly advised him to slow down and prioritize his health as he works toward recovery and stability.

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