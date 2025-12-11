50 Cent Says More Unreleased Diddy Footage Exists

In a recent interview on The Sherri Shepard Show, rapper and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson suggested that even more revealing footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs exists beyond what made it into Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The four-part documentary, which Jackson executive produced, has been the subject of controversy and conversation since its December 2 release, drawing attention for its intimate look at the embattled music mogul in the days leading up to his 2024 arrest.

Jacskon told hosts that only a portion of the material could fit into the limited documentary format, and that additional scenes showing Combs’ relationships and personal life were left on the cutting-room floor. 50 Cent also alleged that Combs has a child with a woman who once dated Tupac Shakur — a bombshell revelation he said might surface later on YouTube or in future releases.

The Netflix series itself has already included previously unseen footage shot just before Comb’s arrest, reportedly obtained with legal rights, although Combs’ legal team has disputed its use. It even sent a cease-and-desist letter to the streaming platform about the footage and claims it was “stolen.”

Sean Combs: The Reckoning investigates longstanding allegations against the Hip Hop mogul, including sexual harassment and abuse accusations.