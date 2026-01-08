Listen Live
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

  • Date/time: May 1 to May 2
  • Venue: CFG Bank Arena
  • Address: 201 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD, 21201
  • Web: https://bmnshows.com/

Baltimore, get ready to laugh! The We Them Ones Comedy Tour rolls into CFG Bank Arena on May 1 with comedy heavyweights Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean. This lineup is packed with sharp jokes, quick comebacks, and undeniable chemistry that keeps the energy high and the laughs nonstop. If you’re looking for a night full of big personalities and even bigger fun, this is it. Tickets are on sale now—grab yours and get ready for a comedy experience that hits from the first punchline to the last!

