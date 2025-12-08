Janice Combs Fires Back at Netflix Over Diddy Documentary

The mother of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Janice Combs, has publicly condemned the new docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning — calling it full of “lies and inaccuracies” and demanding that false statements about her and her son be retracted.

Janice’s statement came after the documentary included allegations from former associates, notably former Bad Boy Records executive Kirk Burrowes, who claimed Diddy once slapped his mother after a 1991 basketball-game tragedy. Janice vehemently denies the account, calling it “patently false” and accusing Burrowes of exploiting a tragic event for personal gain. She insists she raised her son under love and hard work, not abuse.

Diddy’s legal team reportedly sent Netflix a cease-and-desist letter just hours before the new series dropped, claiming some footage was used without authorization and denouncing the project as a “shameful hit piece.” The letter also alleges that some interviewees were financially compensated to participate.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has publicly responded to the legal blowback in his characteristic style —sharing a social post where he joked that the flowers Diddy reportedly sent him to his appearance in Miami looked like a “warning sign.”

It’s unclear what Netflix’s next move will be in response to the cease-and-desist letter, as well as Janice Comb’s demand letter. What is certain: this has turned into more than just a documentary release. It’s become a full-blown legal and family battle playing out for the public.