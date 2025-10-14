Listen Live

Usher Turns 47: Celebrating a Legend in R&B

October 14 marks Usher Raymond IV's 47th birthday, and as always, the R&B world pauses to honor one of its greatest achitects.

Published on October 14, 2025

From teen prodigy to global superstar, Usher’s career has spanned decades, reshaped the genre and created a legacy few can rival.

Born in Dallas in 1978 and raised in Atlanta, Usher released his self-titled debut at age 15. His follow-up albums My Way, 8701 and Confessions solidified his superstar status with Confessions alone selling more than 20 million copies worldwide and claiming multiple No. 1 hits. With sales exceeding 100 million records globally, he’s widely cited among the best-selling artists in music history.

Usher consistently reinvents his sound as well—melding smooth ballads, dance cuts and pop crossover. He’s earned eight Grammy Awards, multiple Billboard, BET and Soul Train honors, and will be recognized as the 2025 “Legend of Live” honoree at the Billboard Live Music Summit next month.

Offstage, Usher is a dedicated father and husband. He shares two sons—Usher “Cinco” V and Naviyd Ely—with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, and two younger children—Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello—with his current wife Jenn Goicoechea, who he married last year after his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance.

What makes Usher unique as a living legend is that he’s not just resting on past glories. His 2024 album Coming Home and massive Super Bowl slot, along with his extended residency in Las Vegas followed by a global tour, reaffirmed that Usher still commands the stage.

On his birthday, fans salute not just the hits but the man behind them; his artistry, growth and impact will live on through the generations after him. Happy birthday to the superstar whose melodies carry souls, define moments and continue to inspire.

