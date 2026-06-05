Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore’s Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends

Source: March Funeral Home / March Funeral Home

Baltimore’s music scene has long been a powerhouse of talent, producing influential rappers, DJs, producers, singers and cultural tastemakers who helped shape the city’s sound and identity. From club music pioneers to rising hip-hop stars, many artists left an unforgettable mark on Baltimore’s culture before their lives were tragically cut short.

This list is not exhaustive and represents only a portion of the Baltimore artists whose lives and careers left a lasting impact on the city’s music culture.

Their music continues to live on through streaming platforms, social media tributes and the generations of artists they inspired.