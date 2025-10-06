Deion Sanders Fears New Blood Clots, Health Battle Deepens

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has revealed new concerns about his health, telling reporters he fears that there may be blood clots in his legs. The revelation came during a press conference after Colorado’s 35-21 loss to Texas Christian University, when Sanders explained that severe pain forced him to remove his shoe mid-game.

“I’m hurting like crazy … I think I’ve got more blood clots. I’m not getting blood to my leg—that’s why it’s throbbing,” Sanders admitted, adding that he plans to see his doctors this week.

Coach Prime’s health issues are not new. In 2021, he endured the amputation of two toes due to prior clotting complications, and in 2024, he underwent emergency surgery to remove additional clots. Earlier this year, he was also treated for bladder cancer and had his bladder removed, with doctors reconstructing it using part of his intestine. While his cancer was ruled cleared, the demands of recovery appear to be adding strain to his vascular system.

Actress and ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran, was seen by Sanders’ side during a hospital stay, and while neither has confirmed a relationship, their closeness has fueled romantic rumors. Tran recently confirmed that she is “dating” and in a good place, but offered few details when pressed about Sanders specifically.

As Coach Prime continues to navigate these health setbacks, the Buffaloes program and fans alike remain on edge about what’s next.