Listen Live
Entertainment

Remy Ma Drops Diss Track, Clareesa Shields Fires Back

The rapper released a new diss verse aimed at Clareesa Shields, the boxing champion and girlfriend of the rapper's estranged husband.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Remy Ma recently stirred the pot again in a new track featured on Connie Diiamond’s “Head Tap,” where the rapper took shots at her estranged husband’s new girlfriend, boxing champion Clareesa Shields.

Remy raps, “you number two and you mad I’m the one b*tch / It ain’t my fault you a dusty and bum b*tch.” She goes on to say “Why would I fight you when I have a gun b*tch.”

Then Shields seemingly responded with a social media post, confirming that she also has a gun, but the legal way.

Sources say Remy’s anger stems from accusations that Shields has been leaking damaging stories and positioning herself as a sympathetic party in Remy’s complicated marriage fallout. In public response, Shields appeared calm but firm saying in one interview, “Women are women … I don’t have any ill towards her,” pushing back on the narrative that she initiated the conflict.

However, this feud isn’t new. Remy has previously posted private text exchanges between Papoose and Shields, accusing the pair of plotting to tarnish her image. In turn, Papoose has labeled Remy a “narcissist” and claimed he has requested a divorce multiple times.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q baltimore boxing chey parker CLAREESA SHIELDS diss record diss song Girlfriend gun husband papoose quicksilva morning show quicksilva show rap beef remy ma

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

White House with ominous clouds
283 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Justin Tucker Sells Owings Mills Home Amid NFL Suspension

Local

From $40 to $425: Maryland Rolling Out Higher Speed Camera Fines

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close