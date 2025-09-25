Remy Ma Drops Diss Track, Clareesa Shields Fires Back

Remy Ma recently stirred the pot again in a new track featured on Connie Diiamond’s “Head Tap,” where the rapper took shots at her estranged husband’s new girlfriend, boxing champion Clareesa Shields.

Remy raps, “you number two and you mad I’m the one b*tch / It ain’t my fault you a dusty and bum b*tch.” She goes on to say “Why would I fight you when I have a gun b*tch.”

Then Shields seemingly responded with a social media post, confirming that she also has a gun, but the legal way.

Sources say Remy’s anger stems from accusations that Shields has been leaking damaging stories and positioning herself as a sympathetic party in Remy’s complicated marriage fallout. In public response, Shields appeared calm but firm saying in one interview, “Women are women … I don’t have any ill towards her,” pushing back on the narrative that she initiated the conflict.

However, this feud isn’t new. Remy has previously posted private text exchanges between Papoose and Shields, accusing the pair of plotting to tarnish her image. In turn, Papoose has labeled Remy a “narcissist” and claimed he has requested a divorce multiple times.