Pinky Cole Makes History With Vegan Restaurant Franchise

Aisha “Pinky” Cole is making history. The entrepreneur is now recognized as the first Black woman to franchise a vegan restaurant brand through her celebrated chain Slutty Vegan. Her journey from running food delivery from an Atlanta apartment to heading a multi-location enterprise is a story of perseverance, hustle and strategic vision.

Cole’s brand grew from humble beginnings. She launched Slutty Vegan in 2018 as a viral food truck concept, relying on Instagram word-of-mouth to build buzz. A few months later, her first brick-and-mortar restaurant opened in Atlanta to long lines and massive demand. Over a few short years, Cole expanded into cities like Dallas, New York, Birmingham and even opened a location in her home city of Baltimore in late 2024.

However, her path hasn’t been without struggles. In 2025, she faced financial challenges that forced her to relinquish ownership temporarily. But in March, Cole reasserted control and bought back the company under a new LLC—transitioning toward what she coined “Slutty Vegan 2.0.”

Franchising a vegan brand is no small feat either. Plant-based cuisine already faces cultural and perception barriers, especially in Black and urban communities. Cole’s bold brand voice, playful menu names and social media flair helped her break through those walls.

She also launched Bar Vegan, a sister concept blending vegan cuisine and cocktails, though it recently shuttered its Atlanta location in Ponce City as part of restructuring efforts.

In Baltimore, her return is deeply symbolic. The Baltimore Peninsula Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan openings created dozens of local jobs and brought plant-based options to a city often marred by food deserts.

Now, as franchising opens up new growth avenues, Cole stands at a crucial turning point. Her influence stretches beyond vegan burgers, as she builds a legacy that paves the way for future entrepreneurs who look like her and never thought vegan food or franchising could be in the cards for them.