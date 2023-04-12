Radio One Exclusives

Pinky Cole Talks Jet Magazine Cover With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
JET Magazine's Pinky Cole Collector's Issue Cover Reveal Party

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

For the first time since 2014, people are able to grab a JET magazine again.

With the revitalization of the magazine, Baltimore-born and Slutty Vegan CEO, Pinky Cole, graces the cover.

RELATED: Pinky Cole Graces JET Magazine

. “I met Pinky at a concert backstage nine months ago and she was telling me that she always had a dream of being JET Beauty of the Week and how the magazine had such an impact on her life. We haven’t printed an issue in several years but we just saw Pinky and everything that she stands for as an opportunity to do something special. We’re really proud of this collector’s legacy issue and can’t wait for people to get their hands on it,” said JET Magazine President, Daylon Goff.

Pinky recently caught up with The AM Clique to talk about the cover. Check out her interview below!

 

MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS:

DJ Drama Talks His Impact On The Industry, New Music + More With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]

Bryson Tiller Talks Being Back Outside, Fatherhood, Finding Confidence + More With The AM Clique [WATCH HERE]

NLE Choppa Talks Career Growth, Polyamorous Relationships, Sexual Encounters, Mental Health & More! [WATCH HERE]

 

More from 92 Q
Close