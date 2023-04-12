Pinky Cole Talks Jet Magazine Cover With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]

For the first time since 2014, people are able to grab a JET magazine again.
With the revitalization of the magazine, Baltimore-born and Slutty Vegan CEO, Pinky Cole, graces the cover.
RELATED: Pinky Cole Graces JET Magazine
. “I met Pinky at a concert backstage nine months ago and she was telling me that she always had a dream of being JET Beauty of the Week and how the magazine had such an impact on her life. We haven’t printed an issue in several years but we just saw Pinky and everything that she stands for as an opportunity to do something special. We’re really proud of this collector’s legacy issue and can’t wait for people to get their hands on it,” said JET Magazine President, Daylon Goff.
Pinky recently caught up with The AM Clique to talk about the cover. Check out her interview below!
MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS:
DJ Drama Talks His Impact On The Industry, New Music + More With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
Bryson Tiller Talks Being Back Outside, Fatherhood, Finding Confidence + More With The AM Clique [WATCH HERE]
NLE Choppa Talks Career Growth, Polyamorous Relationships, Sexual Encounters, Mental Health & More! [WATCH HERE]
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy
-
Baltimore Native Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
-
11 Soul Food Restaurants In Baltimore That'll Satisfy Your Tastebuds