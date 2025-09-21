Listen Live
Update: Trump Administration Pushes Back on $5B Key Bridge Rebuild

That pushback puts billions of federal dollars at stake for a bridge that state leaders say is critical not just for Maryland, but the entire country.

Published on September 21, 2025

The rebuild of Baltimore’s Key Bridge is hitting political turbulence. The Trump administration is raising new questions about the project’s price tag, and even challenging Maryland’s longstanding practice of awarding contracts to minority and women-owned businesses.

In a letter obtained by 11 News, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy argued those contracting practices are “unconstitutional.” That pushback puts billions of federal dollars at stake for a bridge that state leaders say is critical not just for Maryland, but the entire country.

Governor Wes Moore fired back, saying the state is moving as quickly as possible, balancing safety and stewardship of taxpayer dollars. Maryland officials estimate the rebuild could cost up to $5 billion and stretch completion from 2028 to 2030. In the meantime, demolition and pre-construction are already underway.

Baltimore County Congressman Johnny Olszewski called for more dialogue, saying he hasn’t seen evidence that diversity goals hurt taxpayers. Maryland’s congressional delegation also released a statement, reminding D.C. that Congress already committed full federal funding for the rebuild through a bipartisan law.

Moore stressed that 13% of Maryland’s economy depends on the Port of Baltimore and that the bridge collapse wasn’t just a local tragedy, but a national issue.

“The goods that flow through the port don’t just touch Marylanders,” Moore said. “They reach the farmer in Kentucky, the auto worker in Michigan, and the restaurant owner in Tennessee.”

For now, the state says it will keep moving forward with insurance dollars, litigation, and federal funds all in the mix. The political battle, though, is far from over.

Maryland

