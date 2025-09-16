Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B Talks to Kelly Rowland About Divorce and Depression

Cardi B gets real with Kelly Rowland on fame, family and her new album, Am I the Drama?, dropping September 19.

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

As Am I the Drama? edges closer to its September 19 release, Cardi B dropped some really candid moments in her Spotify Countdown To… interview with Kelly Rowland.

The rapper opened up about her battle with depression and the pressures of motherhood following her split from her ex-husband, Offset.

Cardi says the emotional toll from that chapter has shaped how she writes music now, and that being a mom while trying to stay creative has been hard. She also got real about the hate and scrutiny she has faced online, declaring “nobody could finish me”—not the haters, the internet, or toxic relationships.

As for Am I the Drama?, sources confirm the album is 23 tracks deep and features artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Selena Gomez, as well as previously released singles like “Outside.” This will be Cardi’s first solo full-length project since her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B also announced her new tour this week, the Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicks off in February of 2026 in California.

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 and divorced in 2024, but share three beautiful children together—Kulture, Wave and Blossom.

Although Cardi didn’t talk about her current love life with Rowland, Cardi is now publicly dating NFL star Stefon Diggs and has previously said she likes the football player’s discipline and how he motivates her to stay organized.

Watch Cardi B’s full interview with Kelly Rowland here.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q album baltimore cardi b Cardi B & Offset chey parker depression Divorce football player Kelly Rowland NFL offset quicksilva morning show quicksilva show Spotify tour

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
267 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Candles
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

News

Charlie Kirk Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ In Rant Against Anti-ICE Protesters In Los Angeles

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
236 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close