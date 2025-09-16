Cardi B Talks to Kelly Rowland About Divorce and Depression

As Am I the Drama? edges closer to its September 19 release, Cardi B dropped some really candid moments in her Spotify Countdown To… interview with Kelly Rowland.

The rapper opened up about her battle with depression and the pressures of motherhood following her split from her ex-husband, Offset.

Cardi says the emotional toll from that chapter has shaped how she writes music now, and that being a mom while trying to stay creative has been hard. She also got real about the hate and scrutiny she has faced online, declaring “nobody could finish me”—not the haters, the internet, or toxic relationships.

As for Am I the Drama?, sources confirm the album is 23 tracks deep and features artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Selena Gomez, as well as previously released singles like “Outside.” This will be Cardi’s first solo full-length project since her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B also announced her new tour this week, the Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicks off in February of 2026 in California.

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 and divorced in 2024, but share three beautiful children together—Kulture, Wave and Blossom.

Although Cardi didn’t talk about her current love life with Rowland, Cardi is now publicly dating NFL star Stefon Diggs and has previously said she likes the football player’s discipline and how he motivates her to stay organized.

Watch Cardi B’s full interview with Kelly Rowland here.