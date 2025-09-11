Listen Live
Kamala Harris Gears Up for New Book, Faces Security Shake-Up

As Harris' book launch rolls closer, there's been a major twist in her security detail after Trump revoked her secret service protection.

Published on September 11, 2025

Vice President-turned-author Kamala Harris is preparing to release her memoir 107 Days on September 23, offering readers an inside look at her brief but momentous 2024 presidential campaign.

Among the revelations in the book, Harris claims she was set up by members of her own party who allowed her to take the fall for policy failures, particularly border policy. She reportedly says she was mischaracterized in the media and that White House communications left her out in the cold.

As the book’s launch rolls closer, there’s also been a major twist in Harris’ security detail. On August 29, President Donald Trump issued a memorandum revoking Secret Service protection that had been extended under President Biden. Under federal law, ex-vice presidents are normally guaranteed six months of protection after leaving office, but Biden had quietly extended Harris’ detail past that period.

Following Trump’s revocation, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) stepped in temporarily to provide protection. However, the arrangement sparked backlash from the LAPD union and public officials who claimed taxpayer-funded police resources were being taken from fighting crime to guard a former VP with private means. After the controversy, LAPD withdrew its special protection detail.

For now, Harris and her team are expected to rely on private security as she heads into a 15-stop international tour to promote 107 Days. The book promises to give an unfiltered portrait of her campaign, and these security developments are just a peek into how elevated the stakes are as she steps back into the public eye.

